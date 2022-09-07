“It made the eliminated ones tense”; Palmeiras fans attack Pilhado after falling in Libertadores and flamenguists come out in defense of the reporter

Flamengo, if they keep the advantage built from 4 to 0 against Velez Sarsfield, will face Athletico Paranaense in the big decision of the Copa Libertadores. It will not be this time that the red-Negro team will have the opportunity to have a rematch against Palmeiras in a continental final. But the Flamengo fanatics are already making waves with the fans of the São Paulo rival. That’s because in addition to being eliminated, many Palmeiras entered the fight with former Globo reporter Thiago Asmar, known as Pilhado. At the time, some members of Verdão’s fans came into conflict with the professional.

“Me? I do my job” confronted Pilhado. “You’re doing your job, but you’re a mulambo”, countered the fan. “You had to be in Rio, fuck! You didn’t have to be here. This is Palmeiras!”, detonated a palmeirense. Pilhado, in turn, countered the accusation shortly afterwards.

“Paying dick? I do my job, brother. I always give morals to Palmeiras. I did the cover. Did I not cover? Have you ever seen me working? I cover Palmeiras. I reported on Palmeiras. I do my job well” replied, with a series of fingers pointed in his face.

Later, the journalist went to his social media and regretted what happened at Allianz Parque and explained that most of the Palmeiras tried to intimidate him throughout the clash against Athletico Paranaense. “They tried to intimidate me, but I will always be a journalist among the fans, without fear of passing my football truth! Just to make it clear: I received a lot of affection from the Palmeiras fans and only a group of four fans tried to intimidate me!”pondered the reporter.

It didn’t take long for the flamenguistas to come to defend the reporter on social media and also to show support for the professional. “Never has a name made so much sense. LOADED. You’re sinister, got the outs tense”, said one fan. “Pilhado did well in this one!!! He didn’t put the branch inside! He discussed the idea, respected the institution and went up in the argument!!”, evaluated another flamengo fanatic.

In addition to these, other fans also expressed themselves on the networks “Well done, they’ve been arrogant for over a year. Last year was like when you’re in a fight, punch, and run. Then say it hit. Palmeiras was not all that. Of course, the confidence to have won Flamengo improved the performance. This year, not even the Brazilian will take it”he concluded.