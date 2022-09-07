“It’s a favorite”; Mano Menezes asks and Internacional wants defender of R$ 200 thousand/month of Palmeiras

With an eye on news for 2023, the gauchos would be eyeing one of the pieces currently available for Abel in Verdão

O palm trees ended up not getting the result that was expected and was eliminated by Athletico-PR from the Copa Libertadores da América, drawing 2-2 at Allianz Parque, a result that was not enough to reverse the 1-0 of Curitiba. The team led by Abel Ferreira came to open 2 to 0, but gave the tie to the opponent in the second half.

There is no doubt that Murilo’s expulsion was providential in the result, hindering the plans of Abel Ferreira, who left the field angry with the referee: “I believe they are mistakes, we are all human, we make mistakes. They cost a lot. Has direct interference in club organizations. The way it was, it’s tough. Atuesta’s last foul, which the assistant said was offside. On the last move he (referee) didn’t even see the corner. There are days like that, and today the referee had a bad day. I can’t believe in anything else”said the gringo.

Nonetheless, all that remains is to turn the page and start thinking about the Brazilian Championshipin which the title can be won, since they are 7 points ahead. Outside the field, some situations are also resolved, especially involving the future of some playerswhich may end up being far from Palestra Itália.

According to information from the Colorado Portal, the International would not be happy with some mistakes made by Daniel and starts to think about a replacement. In that line, the favorite may be Marcelo Lomba, who is currently Weverton’s reserve at Verdãobut is only under contract until the end of this year and may not stay in 2023.

The intention there, according to the source mentioned above, is possibly to bring an experienced goalkeeper, something desired since last year. In early 2022, the Gauchos came to monitor the situation of Gatito Fernandez, from Botafogo, and Diego Alves, from Flamengo. It is worth remembering that the salaries of the archer from Palmeiras are R$ 200 thousand monthly, something that Colorado likes.