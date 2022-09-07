Jason Momoa, the Aquaman, finally cut his hair; see how it turned out

After years of having long hair, Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, has cut his mane.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Momoa appeared with the sides of her hair shaved off.

The actor also took the opportunity to send a message to the public to stop consuming products with plastics, which are harmful to the environment, and to promote his brand of water bottles. mananaluwhich uses recyclable material in its bottles.

Watch the video of Jason Momoa having his hair shaved off:

“here for new beginnings, let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our lands and oceans. we must eliminate single-use plastics from our lives and our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, all of that. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water,” the actor said.

What do you think of Aquaman’s look? Comment below in our comment block.

Momoa will be seen as the water hero in Aquaman 2which opens on December 25, 2023 in North American theaters.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It is Aquaman’s second solo film. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU is surrounded by mysteries, but it is already known that the film will have the return of much of the cast of the first feature of the water hero.

Read its synopsis:

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

The sequel features the actors’ returns Jason Momoa like Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard like Mera, Patrick Wilson as Master of the Oceans, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta, Temuera Morrison like Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren like King Nereus, Randall Park like biologist Stephen Shi and Nicole Kidman like Queen Atlanna.

Aquaman 2 will also star Indya Moore (Pose) as the humanoid shark Karshon,, Vincent Regan (300) as Atlan, former king of Atlantis. and Pilou Asbæk (game of Thrones) in an as yet unknown role.

the star Ben Affleck (Batman vs. Super man) will make a cameo in the sequel as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Directed by again by James Wan and scripted once again by the duo David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in US theaters on December 25, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

