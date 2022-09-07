Jennifer Lawrence criticizes Hollywood pay gap in Vogue interview

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world – but she still pays millions of dollars less than her male co-stars.

The Oscar-winning actress criticized the persistent gender pay gap in Hollywood in a new Vogue Magazine interview to tell the magazine that while actors are often “overpaid,” the discrepancy still hurts.

“It doesn’t matter how much I do,” she said. “Wouldn’t I still get paid like this guy, because of my vagina?”

Lawrence, 32, earned $5 million less than Leonardo DiCaprio for the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” released in December 2021. Vanity Fair mentioned.

“I am very happy and happy with my applause,” Lawrence said. Vanity Fair Just before the movie’s release. “But in other situations, what I’ve seen – and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen it too – is that it’s very uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you’re questioning something that seems unequal, you said it’s not gender disparity. But they can’t say exactly what it is.”

On average, women earn about $1.1 million less than their male counterparts, according to 2017 Research From three professors: Sofia Izquierdo Sanchez of the University of Huddersfield, Maria Navarro Paniagua of Lancaster University and John S Heywood of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

For actors over 50, that gap is larger: older actresses earned nearly $4 million less than male actors. if not studies I have noticed that women of color earn significantly less than white women.

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has spoken out about the pay gap in Hollywood. A 2014 hack of Sony Pictures’ computer systems revealed that Lawrence’s compensation for the 2013 film “American Hustle” was significantly lower than his male counterparts – Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Jeremy Renner earned 9% of the film’s earnings. While Lawrence and Amy Adams got 7%, according to interested in trade.

In an article by Lena Dunham, Lenny’s now-defunct message in the newsletter, Lawrence explained that after the Sony hack, his anger was not directed at the studio or its co-stars.

She wrote: “I got mad at myself.” “I failed as a negotiator because I gave up too soon… I didn’t want to keep fighting for the millions of dollars that, frankly, because of two privileges, I don’t need.”

Lawrence went on to explain that she was reluctant to negotiate her deal because she didn’t want to appear “difficult” or “spoiled”. “At the time, this seemed like a good idea, until I saw the payroll online and realized that every man I’ve worked with definitely doesn’t care about being ‘difficult’ or spoiled,” he added.

