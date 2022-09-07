Jennifer Lawrence exposes miscarriages and why she walked away from her father

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence, one of the main actresses in Hollywood today, said that she suffered two miscarriages. The second even took place during the period in which the filming of the film “Não Olha para Cima” took place, between 2020 and 2021.

About the first loss, in her “20s”, she also said that she had “full intention” of terminating the pregnancy if it had not happened naturally. “While waiting for my son [que nasceu em fevereiro deste ano], I remember thinking of a million things. To think about everything that was happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. But every second of my life became different [após a maternidade]. So, I asked myself: ‘What if in the past I had been forced to go through this process?’”, declared the actress to Vogue USA.

Jennifer’s reflection is pertinent. After all, the US Supreme Court recently withdrew the right to abortion and the state in which she was born, Kentucky, was in favor of the decision. This decision represents a huge setback in the feminist struggle and even in public health issues, since it puts at risk those who choose to undergo this procedure clandestinely.

Being on different sides of this and other important issues, made the actress move away from her father. “I tried to get over it, but I can’t. […] If you live in the United States, you need to be political. It sucks, politics is killing people. […] I don’t want to criticize my family, but I know many people have similar opinions. How can you raise a daughter from birth and not believe she deserves equality? How?!” asked Jennifer.