Jessica Biel rocks in an animal print bikini and kisses Justin Timberlake on a beach day in Italy: photo

Jessica Biel40, and her husband, Justin Timberlake41, proved that summer is certainly for lovers as they hit the beach in Tuscany on September 5th. The celebrity couple were seen enjoying some quality time together as they shared lots of kisses while swimming off the Italian coast. The Daily Mail. And while summer is drawing to a close, these two are clearly not done with their vacation yet!

For summer diving, the Sweet The actress wowed in a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit that gave viewers a sassy view of her ass. The bikini bottom was also high-waisted, making the 5’7″ mother of two even more stunning. Jessica also kept her ocean-friendly look with minimal jewelry that included earrings, gold layered necklaces and her wedding ring. And of course, it wouldn’t be a celebrity vacation without a pair of oversized sunglasses to block the sun!

Even though Jessica showed off her sexy bikini, Justin was a little more covered up for the vacation hangout. The “SexyBack” singer wore blue swimming trunks along with a long-sleeved top while swimming. JT was also seen wearing his gold wedding band and a pair of orange sunglasses. The adorable couple appeared to be enjoying a romantic moment alone during their getaway in Italy. Jessica couldn’t keep her hands off her handsome husband since she was photographed giving him kisses throughout the day.

In some of the photos, the two were swimming in the ocean together while kissing. Talk about multitasking! And they were also seen making out on some lounge chairs while taking a break from swimming. The hot mom was also seen getting two cocktails for her and her protagonist. But our favorite photo has to be Jessica stretched out like a starfish as she peacefully floated on the water.

The sweet summer trip comes just two months after the two took a trip to Paris, France. She shared a loving photo of them in front of the Eiffel Tower on July 1 with the caption, “Do you have croissants AND Women’s Rights? Dammit, take me back.” One of Jessica’s fans took to the comments section to share her love for her iconic lovers. The fan wrote: “Your [sic] very beautiful Jess! And Justin so handsome! Enjoy your travels and be safe.”

And your date could be a pre-anniversary celebration, as the two will be celebrating 10 years of marriage on October 19th! In April, Jessica spoke about her longtime husband to Access Hollywood. “Sometimes I feel like 10 years have passed in the blink of an eye and other times I feel, ‘Oh my God, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” she said. “I just feel really proud of it.” Justin and Jessica share two children: Silas Randall Timberlake7, and Phineas Timberlaketwo.