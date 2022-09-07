Jessica Biel rocks in an animal print bikini and kisses Justin Timberlake on a beach day in Italy: photo

Admin 39 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel on a beach playing paddle. The hollywood couple seems to be living their best life on a carefree vacation in Italy. Jessica stunned in a leopard print bikini. Photo: Jessica Biel Ref: SPL5329155 280722 NOT EXCLUSIVE Photo by: Ciao Pix / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures US: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk @splashnews.com World Rights, No French Rights, No Italy Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress and singer Willow Smith and her new partner share a funny cigarette before cooling off in the ocean together and exchanging phone numbers before going their separate ways. Pictured: Willow Smith BACKGRID US JUNE 24, 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID US: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK customers Kingdom - Photos containing children, please Pixelate the face before publishing*
Image credit: Ciao Pix / SplashNews

Jessica Biel40, and her husband, Justin Timberlake41, proved that summer is certainly for lovers as they hit the beach in Tuscany on September 5th. The celebrity couple were seen enjoying some quality time together as they shared lots of kisses while swimming off the Italian coast. The Daily Mail. And while summer is drawing to a close, these two are clearly not done with their vacation yet!

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel rocked a leopard print bikini in Sardinia on July 28. (Ciao Pix / SplashNews)

For summer diving, the Sweet The actress wowed in a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit that gave viewers a sassy view of her ass. The bikini bottom was also high-waisted, making the 5’7″ mother of two even more stunning. Jessica also kept her ocean-friendly look with minimal jewelry that included earrings, gold layered necklaces and her wedding ring. And of course, it wouldn’t be a celebrity vacation without a pair of oversized sunglasses to block the sun!

Even though Jessica showed off her sexy bikini, Justin was a little more covered up for the vacation hangout. The “SexyBack” singer wore blue swimming trunks along with a long-sleeved top while swimming. JT was also seen wearing his gold wedding band and a pair of orange sunglasses. The adorable couple appeared to be enjoying a romantic moment alone during their getaway in Italy. Jessica couldn’t keep her hands off her handsome husband since she was photographed giving him kisses throughout the day.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake kiss on the beach on July 28. (Ciao Pix / SplashNews)

In some of the photos, the two were swimming in the ocean together while kissing. Talk about multitasking! And they were also seen making out on some lounge chairs while taking a break from swimming. The hot mom was also seen getting two cocktails for her and her protagonist. But our favorite photo has to be Jessica stretched out like a starfish as she peacefully floated on the water.

The sweet summer trip comes just two months after the two took a trip to Paris, France. She shared a loving photo of them in front of the Eiffel Tower on July 1 with the caption, “Do you have croissants AND Women’s Rights? Dammit, take me back.” One of Jessica’s fans took to the comments section to share her love for her iconic lovers. The fan wrote: “Your [sic] very beautiful Jess! And Justin so handsome! Enjoy your travels and be safe.”

And your date could be a pre-anniversary celebration, as the two will be celebrating 10 years of marriage on October 19th! In April, Jessica spoke about her longtime husband to Access Hollywood. “Sometimes I feel like 10 years have passed in the blink of an eye and other times I feel, ‘Oh my God, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” she said. “I just feel really proud of it.” Justin and Jessica share two children: Silas Randall Timberlake7, and Phineas Timberlaketwo.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

10 Joker Minions That Would Be Perfect For Batman 2 » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

After Barry Keoghan’s surprise appearance as the Joker in the Batman, it seems obvious that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved