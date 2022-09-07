Julia Roberts and George Clooney Recorded Kissing Scene 80 Times



Photo: Publicity / Universal / Modern Popcorn

Actors and longtime friends Julia Roberts and George Clooney revealed in an interview with The New York Times that they had to record a kissing scene 80 times in their new movie, “A Ticket to Heaven”, which opens on Thursday ( 8/9) in theaters.

“I told my wife, ‘There were 80 shots,'” Clooney said, referring to his wife Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer. “She was like, ‘What the hell?'” joked the actor.

“There were 79 shots of us laughing and then one shot of us kissing,” Julia explained to the American newspaper.

The actress also commented that it was easy to pretend she was divorced from Clooney in the plot. “We have a well-known friendship, and we’re going to explore it as a divorced couple. But half of the US thinks we’re really divorced, so we have that going for us.”

The duo has been working together since 2001’s “Eleven Men and a Secret”, and has also shared the screens in “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002), “Twelve Men and Another Secret” (2004) and “Money Game” ( 2016).

In “Entrance to Paradise”, they play a divorced couple who are reunited at their daughter’s wedding in Bali, when they decide to put aside their mutual hatred to join in a common cause: to prevent their daughter from marrying a young man she once knew. on the island.

The film is written and directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) and the cast also includes Kaitlyn Dever (“Outstanding”) as her daughter, as well as Billie Lourd (“American Horror Story”). , Lucas Bravo (“Emily in Paris”) and Maxime Bouttier (“Unknown”).

