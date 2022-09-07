Kate Walsh returns to the cast of the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy” – Comma

The fans asked and the producers listened! This Wednesday, September 7, ABC announced the return of Kate Walsh to “Grey’s Anatomy”. With that, Dr. Addison is set to return for the 19th year of the series.

The actress, who debuted as Addison Montgomery at the end of Season 1 of the show, remained on the show until Season 3, when she was chosen to head her own spin-off, “Private Practice,” which ran for six seasons.

After guest-starring on a few episodes of “Grey’s” through Season 8, Walsh reprized her role in Season 18, in a brief storyline that allowed her character to not only perform a groundbreaking uterine transplant, but also come to terms with her life. death of ex-husband Derek Shepherd.

Walsh returns to the cast of the series in the third episode of the new year – which begins airing on October 6th. Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith in the plot, will have a “limited role” in the new season and will appear in just a few episodes.