Keanu Reeves and Jason Statham Join New Marvel Films

The Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts the largest cast in Hollywood, and with so many movies and series still to come, the number of actors participating in the franchise will only get bigger.

And there are always a lot of speculated names between websites or mere wishes of who fans would like to see joining the Marvel Universe. With each new project announced by the MCU, there are always rumors pointing to the most diverse actors.

And one of the names always speculated, for example, is that of Keanu Reeveswhich fans believed they would see in projects like eternal or the series moon knight. But these rumors aside, the actor did in fact have talks with Marvel to play Yon-Rogg in captain marveldeal that didn’t work out, and the role that ended up with Jude Law.

But now the deuxmoithe same source who revealed in advance that Lady Gaga would play Harley Quinn in joker 2reported that Keanu Reeves has finally joined a Marvel Studios project.

The website also says that Jason Statham (Explosive cargo) and Dakota Fanning (Flames of vengeance) also recently signed to Marvel. Each actor is expected to participate in a different project, but what the movie or series would be has yet to be revealed.

The next Marvel Studios movie is Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverofficial title of the continuation of one of the biggest hits of the MCU, scheduled to hit theaters in November 11, 2022!

The film will also feature the return of director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler and much of the original cast. Despite not revealing the fate of T’Challa, Marvel has confirmed that it will not replace actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020.