Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her first year

Louisiana native Lainey Wilson is having a standout year leading the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Wilson is only the fourth artist in CMA history to receive six nominations in her first year, following Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves. She is also up for new artist of the year, music video and music event.

Other top nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally, all nominated in five categories. The CMA Awards, presented by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air Wednesday, November 9 on ABC.

Wilson’s 2021 album “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'” last year garnered critical acclaim, spurred on by the success of his No. 1 country radio hit “Things a Man Oughta Know.” His next album, “Bell Bottom Country”, will be released in October.

CMA presenter of the year Luke Combs is back in the first category, alongside Miranda Lambert, Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. This is Wallen’s first nomination in the category.

McBryde and Pearce share four nominations for their hit duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” which they co-wrote with McAnally. McBryde and Pearce are also up for Female Vocalist of the Year, alongside Lambert, Underwood and Wilson.

Stapleton was nominated for single and song of the year for “You Should Probably Leave”, which he also co-produced with Dave Cobb. He was also nominated alongside Taylor Swift for participating in her music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”. Actor Blake Lively won a nomination for directing the music video.

Lambert has extended her historic trajectory as the most nominated female artist in CMA history, with now 61 nominations. She trails only George Strait and Alan Jackson for most nominations. She earned her 16th consecutive nomination for female vocalist, also a record. She was also nominated for album of the year for “Palomino,” which she co-produced.

Alongside Lambert and Wilson in the album of the year category are Combs for his album “Growin’ Up”, Maren Morris for “Humble Quest” and Old Dominion for “Time, Tequila & Therapy”. Eric Church joins Combs, Stapleton, Wallen and Cody Johnson in the Male Vocalist of the Year category.

