Learn about best practices for taking care of your television and ensuring its durability

Despite cell phones and internet-connected devices, the TV remains one of the most popular devices. The evolution of its structure reflects the need to rethink ways of guaranteeing its operation. Some people tend to make certain mistakes that can damage the television, resulting in service costs.

The fragility of modern televisions

Currently, available TV models are often much more fragile than tube versions. The LED coating and several layers of screen increase the risks involving falls. In addition, this fragility requires the consumer to avoid exposing the monitor to the sun and Chemicals unknown, using only dry cotton cloth.

Don’t forget to worry about electrical quality

The electricity network in Brazil presents certain instability that can affect countless electronic devices that are connected to the outlet. Therefore, do a check-up on the electrical wiring, seeking to understand if there is any abnormality. However, prefer the use of a line filter, because in cases of a fall, this prevents the television from burning permanently.

cleaning carefully

You’ve probably noticed that TVs accumulate a lot of dust and need constant cleaning. Despite this, any carelessness can result in crashes, whether it’s a knock on the corner or scratch on the screen. Because it works in a matrix way, only one slot is able to interfere with the commands. Pay attention to the objects that are on the side, the position and firmness of the shelf or support and call someone who can assist in cleaning the screen.



By adopting certain precautions, you will save on maintenance costs or even the total loss of the device. In this way, durability also increases and facilities such as the power strip improve signal and image performance.

