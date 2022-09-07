Libertadores Mission: Atltico welcomes RB Bragantino in Serie A

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Embezzlement against Atltico-GO, Allan should return to the starting lineup of Atltico against RB Bragantino

The absolute focus on a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. To keep the momentum after the victory over Atltico-GO, Atltico welcomes RB Bragantino, at 5pm this Wednesday (7/9), in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte . The match will be valid for the 26th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

With the result, Galo remained in 7th position, but reached 39 points. Although Cuca’s team is three points behind Fluminense (5th) and Athletico-PR (6th), a new triumph against Braga would not be enough to take the team to the G6, since the aforementioned competitors have two victories to more (12 to 10).

In the current scenario, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Atltico has a 37.8% chance of finishing the competition in the G6 and 59.7% of qualifying for the South American Championship. The tendency, however, is for the accounts to change, because the number of Brazilian vacancies in Libertadores should increase.

Atltico wants to regain strength in Mineiro

Atltico’s last victory in Belo Horizonte, for the Brazilian, took place on June 25th. On that occasion, still under the command of coach “El Turco” Mohamed, Galo sought an electrifying comeback against Fortaleza, 3-2, in the final minutes.

From there to now, in Serie A, there was a draw and three defeats in Minas Gerais. Cuca’s team also played in the capital of Minas Gerais against América, but as a visitor, at Independência, and drew 1-1.

In the negative sequence, initially, Atltico drew 0-0 with So Paulo. Then, he suffered a defeat to Corinthians, in a comeback (2 to 1), under the command of interim Lucas Gonalves.

Then, with Cuca, another two setbacks. First, in a new comeback against Athletico-PR (3-2). Then to Gois (1-0). On this last occasion, the Minas Gerais team left the field booed by a good part of the crowd that attended the Gigante da Pampulha.

After finding the path of victories again with a triumph over Atltico-GO, Galo wants to “make peace” with the fan in Mineiro. The performance as home team in the 2022 Brazilian leaves the almost unbeatable team of 2021 as a distant memory: until then, there were five victories, three draws and four defeats in BH – with 18 points conquered and only 50% of success.

RB Bragantino moment

Braga’s last victory in the Brazilian Championship took place more than a month ago. On July 31st, Maurcio Barbieri’s men beat Juventude at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragana Paulista, by 1-0. Helinho scored the winning goal in the 20th round.

From there, things went wrong. Massa Bruta lost to Atltico-GO away (2-1), lost to So Paulo away (3-0) and drew with Cear at home (1-1). In new games against teams from São Paulo, Barbieri’s team was surpassed by Corinthians away (1-0) and drew with Palmeiras at home (2-2).

“Regardless of the phase that the opposing team is in, when they come to play against us, circumstances change. Their spirits can increase. It will be an extremely difficult game. We have to impose ourselves at home, safely”, designed Eduardo Sasha, from Atltico.

Bragana’s team has two absences to face Galo. The first of them is left-back Luan Cndido, who received the third yellow card in the 25th round and will serve an automatic suspension. The other is the attacking midfielder Hyoran, who belongs to Atltico and is on loan to the São Paulo club – with a clause that prevents him from playing against Alvinegro.

Who will play at Atltico?

Regarding the team that won Atltico-GO, Galo will certainly have changes. Starting with the weight loss of striker Hulk, who had a small muscle injury found in his left calf and is undergoing physical therapy at the club from Minas Gerais.

Hulk joins defender Igor Rabello, steering wheel Otvio and attacking midfielder Pedrinho in the Atlético’s medical department. Of these names, Rabello and Pedrinho should return to acting in 2023.

On the other hand, coach Cuca has important returns from defender Junior Alonso and midfielder Allan, who were automatically suspended against Drago. The pair must return to the starting lineup.

The main doubt in the rooster’s lineup is in the attack. Keno and Eduardo Sasha should remain among the holders, while Ademir, Pavn and Alan Kardec are the most quoted for the third spot. If Ademir or Pavn are activated, the tendency is for Sasha to occupy a more centralized role.

TECHNICAL SHEET

athletic

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva (Rver), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Eduardo Sasha and Ademir (Alan Kardec or Pavn).

technician: cuca

RB Bragantino

Cleiton; Aderlan, Lo Ortiz, Nathan and Ramon; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires; Artur, Helinho (Carlos Eduardo) and Alerrandro.

technician: Maurcio Barbieri

Reason: 26th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

date and time: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5 pm

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte

referee: Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima (RS)

assistants: Jos Eduardo Calza (RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

transmission: Premiere, Globoplay and real time of supersports