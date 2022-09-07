list brings together all cell phones that will stop working WhatsApp later this year

Currently, WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps in the world. For many Brazilians, the app is essential for communication, work and social interaction. However, the app does not work on all devices. Recently, the list of cell phones that will stop working WhatsApp was released – is yours included?

WhatsApp, it is worth remembering, is managed by the company Meta, the same company that owns Facebook, Instagram and other successful applications. We explain below everything you need to know about the phones on which WhatsApp will stop working in 2022. Check out the full list and understand the reason for this update.

WhatsApp should implement big news soon

In the coming months, WhatsApp has everything to reveal great news about the app’s new tools. According to specialized websites, the application plans to create an “individual subjects” tab. In this area, users will be able to chat with contacts, but without attracting the attention of other participants in the common groups. The novelty, however, does not yet have a release date. What is known is that it will work as a kind of “individual chat”.

Why will some cell phones stop working WhatsApp?

The reason for the WhatsApp update that blocks the application on several mobile phones is quite simple: security. Over time, the app’s authentication levels are no longer compatible with older operating systems, which is why WhatsApp stops working.

“We analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest number of users to establish those that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. It is possible that these phones do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality needed to operate the application.” commented a representative of the app.

List of phones that will stop working WhatsApp – Updated

See below for the full list of phones on which WhatsApp will stop working in 2022. The official update should happen later this year.