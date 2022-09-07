Lunchbox-sized device successfully produces oxygen on Mars – Revista Galileu

+



Lunchbox-sized device successfully produces oxygen on Mars (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

100 million miles from us, a lunchbox-sized instrument has successfully produced oxygen on Mars. Resource Utilization Experiment Call in situ of Oxygen on Mars (Moxie), the device has transformed the carbon dioxide very present in the Martian atmosphere into oxygen gas. The project is part of the Perseverance rover mission and has been active since April 2021.

In an article published in the journal Science Advances On August 31, scientists reported that Moxie was able to produce oxygen over seven experimental shifts. In each of them, the instrument produced six grams of oxygen per hour, the same as the average amount of a tree. The device is capable of performing the task under the most varied atmospheric conditions and in the different seasons of the year on the red planet.

Moxie’s progress bodes well for the scientists’ grand plan, which is to establish a larger base of these devices so that they are able to produce oxygen at the same rate as hundreds of trees would. This could help lay the groundwork for future human missions to Mars.

“We’ve learned a tremendous amount of stuff that will inform future systems on a larger scale,” says Michael Hecht, principal investigator on the Moxie mission and a member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Haystack Observatory, in a statement.

In addition, the “in situ resource utilization” technology shows that it is possible to take advantage of materials found on the planet to transform into something useful for future missions, without having to transport resources (such as oxygen) there.

“This is the first demonstration of actually using resources on the surface of another planetary body and chemically transforming them into something that would be useful for a human mission,” says Jeffrey Hoffman, an MIT professor involved in the project.

To do this, Moxie captures Martian air, which goes through a filtering process that separates contaminants. The air is pressurized and then passes through the Solid Oxide Electrolyzer (Soxe), an instrument that electrochemically splits carbon dioxide-rich air into oxygen ions and carbon monoxide.

Oxygen ions are isolated and recombined to breathable molecular oxygen: O2. Finally, Moxie measures the quantity and purity of the gas and releases it back into the atmosphere, along with the carbon monoxide and other atmospheric gases formed in the process.

To learn more about Moxie’s capabilities and limits, scientists still need to do a few more experiments. “The only thing we haven’t demonstrated yet is working at dawn or dusk, when the temperature [de Marte] is changing substantially”, quotes Hecht. “We have an ace up our sleeve that will allow us to do this, and once we test this in the lab, we can reach this latest milestone to show that we can actually work anytime.”