Marcelo back to Brazil: independence or campaign? | Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Admin 15 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Two months after seeing the Brazilian President cancel the lunch he had invited him to, the President of the Republic is back in Brazil, this time to participate in the official commemorations of the 200th anniversary of independence. And this time with a bilateral meeting between Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Jair Bolsonaro already on the agenda. This is a particularly sensitive trip, as it takes place in the middle of the presidential election campaign and at a time when Jair Bolsonaro is being accused of taking political advantage of the event.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

‘Final Decision’: White House Won’t Include Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism

“This designation could have unintended consequences for Ukraine and the world,” said White House Press …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved