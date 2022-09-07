Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and more in the official images of ‘Babylon’, the new film by Damien Chazelle

The ambitious period drama ‘Babylon’from Oscar-winning director Damien Chazellewon its first official images.

The photos highlight the main cast, which includes Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving and others.

Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, Troy MetcalfDiego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne and Damon Gupton are also part of the project.

Scripted by Chazelle and set in the late 1920s, during the film industry’s transition from silent films to talkies, ‘Babylon‘ explores the rise and fall of various movie stars.

It is worth remembering that Robbie replaced Emma Stonewho has had scheduling conflicts over her pregnancy and other projects she will be filming next year.

The actress would play Clara Bow, the first it girl of the entertainment industry.

pitt will play a fictional movie star struggling to make the transition to talkies known as talkies. His role will be loosely based on John Gilbert.

THE Paramount Pictures will be in charge of distributing the drama, which will have a limited release in December 25, 2022 before debuting on the international circuit in January 07, 2022gaining prominence at festivals.

Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, maguire and Marc Platt enter as producers.

