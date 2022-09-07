Messi, Mbappé and Neymar are responsible for 83% of PSG’s goals this season | Champions League

The season is just beginning, but the trio Mbappé, Messi and Neymar have already shown great harmony. With the two goals scored by the French forward in his Champions League debut, in the victory over Juventus they have become responsible for 25 of Paris Saint-Germain’s 30 goals so far, ie 83.3%.

— I am very happy with this game. When you have three forwards that connect in this way, and with the wingers, our game is very lively and intense. This is very dangerous for our opponents – commented the coach Christophe Galtier, in the press conference after the match.

Check out the Champions League 2022/23 table

Best moments: PSG 2 x 1 Juventus in the Champions League

Mbappé responds to criticism about wrong kicks against Juventus: “I will score and miss a lot of goals”

Author of the (beautiful) pass for the first goal on Tuesday, Neymar is the one who contributed the most to goals among the three. The Brazilian striker scored nine and assisted seven others, that is, 16 direct participations.

The top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain and the trio is forward Mbappé, with 10 goals. He hasn’t provided assistance so far. Meanwhile, Messi scored four times and gave the last pass for another six goals.

— I have a new role on the team. The coach wants me to be the focal point of the attack, so I look for space behind the defense, and at the same time to go down and look for tables with Messi and Neymar. I’m trying to adapt as best I can to this role, while still trying to make a difference,” commented Mbappé.

MMN trio performance in 2022/23 Player goals assistance Neymar 9 7 Mbappe 10 0 Messi 4 6

1 of 2 Mbappé and Neymar celebrate one of PSG’s goals against Juventus in the Champions League – Photo: Getty Images Mbappé and Neymar celebrate one of PSG’s goals against Juventus in the Champions League – Photo: Getty Images

Neymar: the waiter in the Champions League

Another statistic related to Neymar’s assist in the victory over Juventus: he is the player who has given most direct passes to goals in the Champions League since arriving in Europe, in the 2013/14 season.

A total of 28 assists to date. Cristiano Ronaldo and Di María each have 23 such passes in the competition. After them comes Mbappé, aged 20. The survey was carried out by journalist Alexis María Martín-Tamayo Blázquez, known for his Twitter profile called “MisterChip”.

Champions League assists since 2013/14:

Neymar – 28 Cristiano Ronaldo and Di Maria – 23 Mbappe – 20 De Bruyne and Luis Suarez – 19 Messi – 18 Thomas Muller and Sterling – 17