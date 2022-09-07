Microsoft announces the first Xbox Game Pass games for September 2022

Finally, the silence was broken and Microsoft revealed the first batch of games for Xbox Game Pass in September of this year. So, below you will be able to check the titles that should entertain you for the next 15 days as a second batch will be announced later.

That way, we still have confirmation of the rumors of the last few days and some last-minute surprises. Let’s read the full list:

September 6, 2022

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (cloud, console and PC)

Opus Magnum (PC)

Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC)

September 13, 2022

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console and PC)

September 14, 2022

You suck at parking (cloud, console and PC)

September 15, 2022

Despot’s Game (Console and PC)

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S)

Below is the confirmation tweet:

Coming soon to @XboxGamePass: Disney Dreamlight Valley, You Suck At Parking, Metal: Hellsinger, and More! https://t.co/amygZtxZ6C — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) September 6, 2022

Many had already identified the three games available as of today, as they were unlocked in the course of the morning. In general, it is a heterogeneous selection, which sees the presence of several interesting titles, such as the first-person shooter Metal: Hellsinger or the indie You Suck at Parking.

Xbox also recalled that the racing game Grid Legends from Electronic Arts and Codemasters was recently added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Among the other new features of the update, the Resident Evil: Project W DLC for Dead by Dayligh, the Home Stretch Update for Grounded, the last one before the release of version 1.0, scheduled for September 27, 2022, the Lost Depth DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online, the Halo Infinite Yappening event, and the Pitt update for Fallout 76.

