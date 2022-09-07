Microsoft has different studios dedicated to exploring Unreal Engine 5

Several of the studios that Microsoft currently owns are dedicated to working and exploring Unreal Engine 5. The information comes directly from Matt Booty, who is head of Xbox Game Studios and has participated in a podcast called Major Nelson in recent days. The new graphics engine impresses in several aspects and many projects on the internet appear made in it. For example, a user posted a scenario made based on a Japanese train station and in addition, YouTube channels are releasing videos with older remade games, as is the case with Bully and GTA San Andreas.

In general, Xbox Game Studios have teams that work with their own graphics engines. So this kind of attitude is a little unusual, but the division boss says there are several internal meetings being held to train more teams capable of operating on the new engine. He talks about the idea of ​​sharing technologies: We had animation domes, UI domes, Unreal Engine domes, physics domes, etc. I think we did about 25 of them last year. This is our primary mechanism for teams to share technology back and forth.

The reason for this move, however, was not revealed by Booty throughout the program. Still, this fact can make the company’s fans excited for the production of new games by the studios. Until then, just stay tuned for more news about Microsoft and its advances within the sector.

