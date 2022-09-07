Mila Kunis experiences trauma in trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for The Very Lucky Girl, which will star Mila Kunis.

Kunis will play Ani, a woman who will be an editor at the New York Times magazine, and will soon marry the man she loves most (via ScreenRant).

However, she has a dark past that has come back to haunt her at a time when her life is better than ever.

The drama is based on Jessica Knoll’s bestseller, and shows that Ani may actually have been an accomplice in the unfortunate incident that marked her life.

See the trailer, below.

More on One Very Lucky Girl

“Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker seems to have it all: a coveted position in a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon,” reads the official synopsis.

“But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that occurred when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.” synopsis.

Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock, who will star in the Green Lantern series, are the protagonists.

Mike Barker is directing and Jessica Knoll, bestselling writer, is writing the screenplay.

One Lucky Girl premieres October 7 on Netflix.