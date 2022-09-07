Mila Kunis’ Perfect Life Revealed in Netflix Movie Trailer

Mila Kunis is haunted by her past in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming mystery movie Luckiest Girl Alive, based on the novel by Jessica Knoll.

Mila Kunis’ perfect life starts to fall apart in new trailer for luckiest girl in the world. Based on Jessica Knoll’s New York Times bestseller, the new film centers on Kunis as Ani Fanelli, an elegant and successful magazine editor whose life seems to be the embodiment of perfection. However, just as she prepares to marry the man of her dreams (Finn Wittrock), her world is shaken by the appearance of a documentary filmmaker looking to unearth a shocking childhood event.

With one month to go until its debut on streaming, Netflix released the trailer for luckiest girl in the world. Introducing Ani and her somewhat contrived but seemingly idyllic lifestyle, she is quickly thrown off balance by the arrival of a true crime documentary filmmaker with questions about her past. “People want to know, were you a hero or an accomplice,” says the filmmaker, jumping between scenes of Ani and her unhappy school-age self. “I don’t know which part I am and which part I made up,She confides in her fiancé as her demons begin to resurface around her, culminating in a series of allegations from a former classmate. Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Mike Barker (the sandman, tale of the servant), the film also stars Connie Britton, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Justine Lupe, Thomas Barbusca, Jennifer Beals, Dalmar Abuzeid and Carson MacCormac. Produced by Kunis, Julia Hammer, Bruna Papandrea, Jeanne Snow, Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada, the film is also executive produced by Knoll, Barker, Lisa Sterbakov, Shayne Fiske Goldner and Steve Hutensky. luckiest girl in the world is scheduled to open in theaters on September 30th before debuting on Netflix on October 7th.

Source: Netflix