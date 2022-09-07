Miner will boil! Cruzeiro announces new partial of tickets sold

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/D. The Press

Cruzeiro receives a large audience again in Mineiro Cruzeiro released this Tuesday (6/9) a new partial of tickets sold for the match against Operrio-PR. The game will be played on Thursday (8/9), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, for the 29th round of Serie B. According to Raposa, 45,000 tickets were sold.

Tickets are still available for the upper red and upper and lower purple sectors.

cruise leads the series B with 59 points, 18 ahead of Londrina, currently in fifth place. In turn, Operrio is in the relegation zone, in 17th place, with 30 points. leads thewith 59 points, 18 ahead of Londrina, currently in fifth place. In turn, Operrio is in the relegation zone, in 17th place, with 30 points. Cruzeiro recorded its best audience in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship last Sunday (4/9), in the 1-1 draw against Cricima. In a match valid for the 28th round of the national competition, 58,702 fans went to the stadium.

ENTRY VALUES

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: BRL 80.00; Sock: BRL 40.00

– Red (Top and Bottom) – Integer: BRL 120.00; Sock: BRL 60.00

– Purple (Upper) – Integer: BRL 170.00; Sock: BRL 85.00

– Purple (Bottom) – Integer: BRL 200.00; Sock: BRL 100.00

– Orange (Top and Bottom) – Integer: BRL 80.00; Sock: BRL 40.00

Visiting fans will also be able to buy their tickets through the website for the Roxo Superior sector, Porto A, for R$ 170.00 for the whole team and R$ 85.00 for the half.

CONDITIONS FOR 5 STAR SCIOS

If your card has been withheld in the last few games, or if you have any problems, you will need to go to the service center, located at the SUL box office in Mineiro.

Scio Diamond

The member will be able to check-in his ticket and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector (diamond space) with a 50% discount, subject to availability. Scio Diamante redeems his ticket on the WEB and his additional ticket in the same way.



Scio Internacional and Scio Internacional Kids

Members can buy in all available sectors, except for the lower purple one (Tribuna) and can buy 2 tickets with a 50% discount.

The member is entitled to one (1) free ticket per year in Mineiro (which must be validated directly with the exclusive service)

IMPORTANT: the free ticket will not be available for site validation. It has to be validated in the exclusive service, according to the availability of the sector.



Scio Tribuna Azul

The member will be able to check-in his ticket free of charge and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.



Scio Multicampeo

The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 75% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Purple Upper, Red (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. You can also buy two more tickets with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

Phenomenal partner

The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Purple Superior, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. % discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

Scio Platinum (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Upper Purple, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.%u202F

Gold (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

Scio Prata (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

Scio Cruzeiro Always

The member can buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), Orange (upper and lower) and Purple Upper sectors, subject to availability.

Scio Cruise Efficient

The member can redeem his ticket and that of his companion free of charge in the Lower Red sector, subject to availability.

Scio Bronze (old plan)

You can buy your ticket with a 30% discount in the Yellow, Red and Orange sector, subject to availability.

Collaborating Partner

The member will be able to check-in his ticket (Red Superior) and buy another ticket to the Red Superior Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

People’s Team

The member will be able to buy his ticket at the price of R$ 10.00 in the Yellow and Orange sector, subject to availability.

Scio Kids

The kids partner, up to 12 years old, is entitled to 01 ticket per game in the sector of his/her guardian, subject to availability.