Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise takes a risk in new promo video and sends a message to fans – Movie News

Tom Cruise records video on top of a plane in midair to promote the new Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1, which opens in July 2023 in theaters.

There are no limits for Tom Cruise when it comes to action! To promote the new Mission: Impossible, the actor recorded a message in midair while flying over a canyon in South Africa, where he and director Christopher McQuarrie filmed Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1. But there is one detail: Cruise balanced. on the plane that was still in the air. The footage was shown during CinemaCon in April, when Top Gun: Maverick was being released.

“Hey guys! I wish I could be there with you! I’m sorry for the excessive noise. As you can see, we are filming the last part of Mission Impossible. And now we’re flying over the beautiful Blyde River Canon in stunning South Africa. We’re making this movie for the big screen, so that audiences can enjoy the production in theaters,” Cruise said as he smiled at the camera mid-flight.

McQuarrie also makes a small cameo in the video. Flying his own plane, he stops by Cruise’s side to say they’re “losing light” and need to get back to filming. The video gained traction on social media and was shared by several people such as actor and director Stephen Ford. “I really love Tom Cruise, okay,” he said in his post.

According to the Entertainment Weekly website, some of Cruise’s stunts will be pretty intense in Mission: Impossible 7. Actor Simon Pegg previously said – in June of this year – that he would get ‘reddened’ in the face just watching his colleague do what he did. does on stage. “You get a frisson when there’s authenticity. The idea that this guy is really jumping off a cliff on a motorbike, popping his parachute 30 meters off the ground? It gives you goosebumps!”

Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1 stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt. The film is slated for a July 13, 2023 release in theaters. The 8th and final film arrives on June 24, 2024.

The franchise starring Tom Cruise also features Mission: Impossible (1996), Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible 3 (2006), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect (2018).