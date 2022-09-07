Most Wanted” is back on Fox with the premiere of season 3 – Cinevisão

Starting this Wednesday, September 7, at 10:15 pm, the Fox Portugal channel premieres the third season of “FBI: Most Wanted“, the popular “FBI” spin-off, which brings the Fugitive Task Force back into action, a task force led by special agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) that tracks and captures the criminals who are on the list of the most wanted in the world.

In addition to McMahon, this high-stakes drama from award-winning producer Dick Wolf also stars Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Miguel Gomez and Alexa Davalos, who joins the team for this new season. Guest actors include Taylor Cooper, Oded Fehr, Sarah Rich, Annemarie Lawless, Gia Crovatin and John Dreher.

“FBI: Most Wanted” follows the high-stakes operations of an elite unit that hunts down the criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Agent Jess LaCroix oversees a highly qualified team, including special agents, Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg), a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with his wife and has another on the way, Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes), a computer whiz, and its newest member, Kristin Gaines (Davalos), a Navy veteran who has become a star in the FBI’s Miami office.

On the male side, LaCroix features special agents Kenny Crosby (Lutz), an Army veteran specializing in weapons and tactics, and Ivan Ortiz (Gomez), a Los Angeles investigator with the instincts of a street cop and a gift for undercover work.

The new season kicks off with a case that involves the murder of two women and a group of powerful men becomes a “man hunt” targeting the dangerous leader of a criminal agency.

Always on the “battlefield” and always in pursuit, “FBI: Most Wanted” is a series full of adrenaline, which in the course of each episode, invites the viewer to try to solve the biggest mysteries. We remind you that the series has already been renewed for a fourth and fifth seasons.

Crime series fans can follow the 3rd season of “FBI: Most Wanted” on Fox Portugal, with new episodes to watch every Wednesday at 10:15 pm.