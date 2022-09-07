Nano 3 charger with GaN technology and 30W power launched by Anker

Anker announced its charger with GaN technology called Nano 3. The device hits the market with a power of 30W and folding pins that help when storing the product. Likewise, the item launched by the company is larger than Apple’s 5W charger, but much smaller compared to Apple’s 30W charger. In general, Anker is popular for launching products aimed at this industry. For example, it has already brought solutions such as a powerbank with MagSafe technology to the market and even an item with a massive capacity of 24,000mAh. Therefore, it can be said that she is already used to producing accessories to carry various devices.

In the case of the Nano 3, there are some technologies embedded in it that make it easier for the user to use. In this sense, it is worth mentioning the PowerIQ 3.0 and also the ActiveShield 2.0 that helps to prevent overheating through adjustments in the load output. In addition, it also serves to monitor the temperature of the component. In summary, Anker’s new charger can be useful for various devices due to its optimized fast charging. Likewise, it supports programmable power supply. Finally, you can choose from five color options when purchasing the item, which are purple, green, blue, white and black.

With the launch made today (6), the product is available for purchase on Amazon for those who live in the United States. Initially, the price of the item is US$ 22.99 (R$ 120 at the current price), but those who make the purchase before September 19, can enjoy a 10% discount.

