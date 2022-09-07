NASA to broadcast spacecraft collision with asteroid; see how to watch

The DART spacecraft will collide with the celestial body at more than 24,000 km/h;

The ambitious project is a test of technologies to avoid impacting Earth by a killer asteroid;

You can watch the broadcast on the NASA website.

NASA has announced that it will broadcast live coverage of the final moments of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission on September 26. The ambitious project – which involves teams from NASA and the European Space Agency – is a test of technologies to avoid impacting Earth by a killer asteroid.

The scheme reflects the plot of the 1998 blockbuster “Armageddon”, in which NASA flies a spacecraft to an asteroid to prevent it from hitting Earth.

“DART will be the first demonstration of the kinetic impact technique to alter an asteroid’s motion in space,” NASA says on its website.

The DART spacecraft consists of a box-shaped body about twice the size of a washing machine, flanked by two 18-meter-long solar panels that will collide with the celestial body at more than 24,000 km/h.

On November 24, 2021, the spacecraft launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. DART will reach the asteroid Dimorphos, which will be about 11 million kilometers from Earth at the time of impact – too far away for a video transmission.

Instead, a small cubesat deployed by DART before impact will capture images before and after the collision. It will then transmit these images back to Earth, allowing scientists to assess whether the mission was a success. These images will likely take a few hours to reach mission control.

The broadcast begins at 20:00 GMT, although the precise timing of the collision is unclear. You can watch the show on NASA’s website or on the space agency’s official YouTube channel.