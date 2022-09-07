Netflix releases support for HDR10 on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, A73 and more

Even though many smartphones have displays that support HDR10, not all content can be viewed with such technology. However, Netflix has modified its list of devices compatible with the technology, with six new models from Samsung.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 joined Netflix’s updated list (Image: Ivo Meneghel/Canaltech)

The list of phones that joined the HDR10 support list on Netflix can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

With this, users of these models will be able to see scenes with better dynamic range, and greater color depth. To activate HDR10, the user needs to have the Netflix Ultra HD plan, and set the image quality to the highest mode.

Of course, it is also necessary to have a quality internet connection. The company suggests using a plan with at least 15 megabits per second, so that there are no crashes or other problems that can disrupt the experience.

In addition, Netflix has also updated its list of devices that support streaming in HD quality. Several mid-range Samsung phones have been added to the list, mainly those that have been launched over the past few months:

Samsung Galaxy A04

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy F13

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Source: Netflix, via Android Police