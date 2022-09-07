New Amsterdam teaser highlights the stellar cast of David O. Russell’s film

The film hits theaters in October.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam, the new film by director David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), had its premiere early and marketing is starting to heat up, with a new teaser.

20th Century Studios released a new TV spot on Monday that highlights the cast led by Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington.

Amsterdam is the new film from David O. Russell, director of Bright Side and American Hustle. and his first movie project since 2015, when he released Joy: The Name of Success, with Jennifer Lawrence.

The film’s stellar cast includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana and Rami Malek.

Amsterdam is currently scheduled to hit Brazilian theaters on October 4th.

