New cheaper Chromecast with Google TV should finally arrive in October – Tecnoblog

Since the beginning of the year, rumors have been circulating that Google will launch a Chromecast with Google TV cheaper. The device is about to become reality. New buzz points to a release in the coming weeks. It is even possible that the announcement will be made on October 6, at the event that Google has scheduled to launch the Pixel 7 phones.

Current Chromecast with Google TV (image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Chromecast with Google TV comes with remote control and supports 4K resolution. The new model should be limited to 1080p resolution, however. That’s why it can be called “Chromecast HD with Google TV” or, I imagine, simply “Chromecast HD”.

Within Google, the gadget is called boreal. At least that’s the codename that was found in a company’s documentation in January, when the first rumors about a new Chromecast surfaced.

At the time, information also emerged that the device will support AV1. This is the name of an open-spec, royalty-free video codec that basically makes streaming require less bandwidth.

Possible technical specifications

According to latest rumors, the new Chromecast will be equipped with AMlogic S805X2 quad-core chip, which supports AV1 codec. The RAM memory will have 2 GB, the same amount found in the current Chromecast with Google TV.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the gadget should support 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz connections, but the Wi-Fi version is still a mystery. Finally, the model must maintain the remote control and have the same or similar design as the current Chromecast.

Chromecast remote control with Google TV (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Google Pixel 7 event

Google has scheduled an event for October 6th. At the time, the company should officially announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. It is very likely that the Pixel Watch will also be launched there.

To complete, the event should serve as a stage for the announcement of devices for the home, highlighting the smart products of the Nest family. It is in this category that the new Chromecast can be announced.

The price is not yet known. In this regard, rumors only point out that the gadget will be cheaper than the current Chromecast with Google TV. This, in turn, should continue on sale to serve the segment of consumers who prefer higher resolution videos.

With information: Android Police.