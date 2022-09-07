New Paramount boss comments on studio plans to release 10 to 12 movies next year and focus on theaters

If there’s a studio that looks like it’s going to continue to bet on a theatrical release for longer than usual, it’s Paramount Pictures.

But for that you have to have films to release. Which is not the case at the end of 2022. With only two major releases in the coming months, the studio looks like it wants to change that in the coming months, after all, it’s not enough to hold on to the prestige it has in Hollywood.

After Top Gun: Maverick be the highlight of the American summer and the biggest launch of the year so far, it has already earned worldwide $1.4 billionthe studio seems comfortable taking some time off, so to speak, in these final months of 2022.

Ticket Office | Top Gun: Maverick reaches US$ 1 billion globally and takes the lead in Brazil once again.

And the CEO of Paramount commented a little on the studio’s strategy. In a conference held today (7th) in the USA, the executive Brian Robbins commented: “The theatrical release still has the biggest impact. That kind of theatrical release, and then 45 days on streaming, has worked really well.” (via THR).

Of course Top Gun: Maverick It’s an off-kilter in 2022, but the studio’s other releases all year, or at least, almost all of them went to No. 1 when they opened. At least in the US. In Brazil, things were a little different.

Among the features of the studio’s line-up in the year so far we had Jackass Forever (released in digital format here), Panic, Sonic – The Movie 2 (it opened first here in Brazil) and Lost City (it was swallowed up by the competition around here and released anyway even with Sandra Bullock in the cast).

already animation The Legendary Warrior Dog (one of the worst films of the year) did not do very well.

The studio still has a few feature films in 2022: terror Smile (September and which went from a streaming release to a theatrical release because it did well in the test sessions) and Babylon (which is here for 2023 because of the Oscar season). In Brazil, the branch also seems to want to launch a completely disposable animation called As Aventuras De Tadeo and Tábua De Esmeralda.

This completes 8 launches in the year. But Robbins says the studio’s plans are more ambitious. Paramont Pictures plans between 10 to 12 in 2023. And in the next few years the number could go up to 12 to 15.

This clearly depends on the artists’ agenda, which according to the executive “are back to working with movie studios in place of streaming because of the big marketing campaigns that involve releasing big movies.”

With the house settled after a major exchange of key employees, Paramount heads into 2023 with a slightly more robust line-up than the 2022 one that was entirely supported by Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Marvel.

The next year starts with Dungeons & Dragons – Honor Among Rebels starring Chris Pine and other Hollywood greats (March), the sequel to Panic (no Neve Campbell for now$), a new transformers in June with actor Anthony Ramos, Tom Cruise’s second franchise in the studio, Mission: Impossible 7 – Payback – Part One (scheduled for July), and yet if an original film by John Krasinski with Ryan Reynolds.

In terms of franchise, the studio is still A Quiet Place, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Star Trek (which lost its director to Marvel Studios in recent days.)

Apparently, you can breathe again right on top of the mountain. Let’s see how long isn’t it?

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related