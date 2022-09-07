Nicki Swift Asks: Which Leonardo DiCaprio Ex Is Your Favorite?

ads

Despite being one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best-known exes, Blake Lively isn’t necessarily known for being his ex – regardless, she still won 56% of the vote. With her role in “Gossip Girl” as well as films like “The Town” and “A Simple Favor,” Lively has successfully stepped out of DiCaprio’s shadow. One of the survey comments read: “I didn’t even know he dated Blake.” Another stated: “Blake Lively. I’m a big fan of her movies.” Based on the reactions, Lively’s win is likely based on her general popularity as opposed to her old relationship. Given how happy she looks with Ryan Reynolds, Lively and DiCaprio’s romance will likely stay in 2011 forever.

In a distant second place, Gisele Bündchen received 28% of the vote. DiCaprio dated the Brazilian supermodel for five years in the early 2000s, becoming one of her most important relationships. In 2009, Bündchen told Vanity Fair (via E! News), “We weren’t meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously and wish him nothing but the best.” Of course, the former Victoria’s Secret angel has already settled down with a very famous ex-Patriot.

Bar Refaeli, Camila Morrone and Kelly Rohrbach completed the poll with 9%, 4% and 2% of the vote, respectively. While her relationships with DiCaprio were also highly publicized, Lively and Bündchen’s star power ultimately reigned supreme.