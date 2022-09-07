NVIDIA will give away RTX 3090 Ti autographed by CEO Jansen Huang

THE NVIDIA has great news for collectors on duty: a special version of the RTX 3090 You will be drawn with Jansen Huang’s autograph, the company’s CEO. The information was announced during its conference at GTCfocused on technologies aimed at Artificial Intelligence.

The brand sent several units of the license plate to vehicles in Japan and South Korea, which will have to choose the winners. In addition, the South Korean website QuasarZone It is too raffling off backpacks and cleaning kits of computers.

Wccftech / reproduction

To participate in the draw is simple: just register for the GTC presentation, which began pre-registration on August 23 and will run until September 22. This is not the first time that NVIDIA has drawn this suit, and in the last edition of the fair eight RTX 3090s were drawn to the public.

The RTX 3090 Ti is currently the most powerful board that a user can acquire for games and other professional tasks. The model was manufactured with Ampere architecture, and offers 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM memory, 1.85 Ghz base clock and 10,752 CUDA cores.

Furthermore, it is expected that at the end of September NVIDIA will finally announce the successor to the drawn card, the RTX 4090and the Ada Lovelace architecture. The GPU must have more than 16,000 CUDA cores, 128 stream processors, 2235 Mhz clock, 24 GB of VRAM memory and TDP in the 450W range.