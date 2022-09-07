Olivia Wilde denies a fight with Florence Pugh on the backstage of the film – Jornal do Oeste

Olivia Wilde has spoken out for the first time about rumors that she had a fight with Don’t Worry Honey, Florence Pugh. In a press conference on Monday, the 5th, the director of the film denied any disagreement.

According to the website TMZ, in 2020, the actress would have been upset with the way the filming of the feature was conducted. In August, the director claimed that she fired Shia Labeouf to create a ‘safe and reliable environment’ for Florence.

However, the actor claimed to Variety that he was the one who did not want to participate in the production. The protagonist did not attend the press conference as she was filming Dune 2 and Wilde sought to silence widespread speculation of a backstage brawl.

“Florence is a force and we’re so grateful that she’s able to do that tonight, despite being in production on Dune…I can’t tell you how honored I am to have her as my lead,” said Wilde, who also owns an important role in the film.

“She looks amazing in the movie and all the endless gossip in the tabloids and all the noise out there, I mean the internet feeds itself. I think she is sufficiently well nourished,” added Olivia.