Scarlett Johansson immortalized the Black Widow in pop culture. With your participation in Iron man 2Marvel fans were stunned by the actress’ beauty in the first film that fitted the role perfectly.

The actress marked as much as Natasha Romanoff, who after the death of her character in Avengers: Endgamesacrificing himself to save the entire Universe, we even had a solo movie of the character, which premiered in 2021 and ended the character’s 11-year journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

OnlyFans model reveals amazing Black Widow cosplay

This legacy built by Johansson and Marvel Studios continues through the fans and various cosplays that exist of the character at events and Comic Cons around the world. And OnlyFans model candylion.cos cosplayed the character perfectly.

Check out the cosplay below:

What did you think of the cosplay?

More about the Black Widow movie:

Read the film’s synopsis: “Natasha Romanoff confronts the darkest parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her story emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to defeat her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left behind before becoming an Avenger.”

Black Widow was directed by Cate Shortland (lore), with a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok). The cast obviously includes Scarlett johansson as the Black Widow, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as the Iron Lady, Florence Pugh as Yelena, OT Fagbenle as Manson, and many others. The film is available on Disney+. Check out our movie review CLICKING HERE!