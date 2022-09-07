Oscar 2023 for Best Actor

From Austin Butler, in “Elvis”, to Hugh Jackman, for “The Son”, Caio Pimenta brings the initial predictions for the 2023 Oscar for Best Actor.

UNLIKELY

Two actors beloved by the public in productions that fell into popular taste in the first half of this year open the list of the unlikely.

Robert Pattinson dispelled any suspicions by playing a traumatized and tired Bruce Wayne in “Batman”. Even if Warner’s super production makes it to the Oscars strong, it will hardly have space here due to other stronger candidates.

If the Adam Sandler failed to be nominated for excellent “Uncut Gems”it sounds almost impossible to get to the Oscars with “shooting high”, drama about basketball in which he offers yet another good performance.

Also very dear to moviegoers, Tom Hanks will be in “A Man Called Ove”, a remake of the Swedish hit. It may be one of Sony’s bets for the category, but I see Hugh Jackman and Bill Nighy, at the moment, better situated in this internal dispute.

Golden statuette winner for “The theory of everything“, O Eddie Redmayne has been considered for the thriller “The Nurse of Death”, however, I have a feeling that the film will not go very far this season.

If the Ralph Fiennesfrom “The Menu”, seems like a distant shot even because Mark Mylod’s suspense is far from the standard that the Academy usually embraces, the Mehdi Bajestanifrom “Holy Spider”, faces heavy competition among international candidates.

From the gang of heartthrobs, the Zac Efron would need to break a lot of resistance to be taken seriously by the Academy and get a nomination for the comedy “The Greatest Beer Ever Run”.

The queerbating controversies of recent statements by the Harry Styles in relation to “My Policeman” may have buried any chance of being nominated by the Amazon production.

RUNNING OUT

Since I talked about Harry StylesI start with him the squad that runs outside at this moment.

The star’s strongest chance is in “Don’t Worry Honey”. If the strong hype in relation to Olivia Wilde’s thriller is matched in Toronto, it could put Styles in the fight even if he has to row against so many opponents. There is still the possibility of going to supporting role, where the race may be more favorable to him.

Returning to a great phase, the Colin Farrell relies on the partnership with Martin McDonaugh on “The Banshees of Inisherin”. Never being nominated for an Oscar might help him double the Academy.

Paul Mescalby “Aftersun”, is still a remote possibility as well as the Kelvin Harrison Jr in “Chevalier”, the sebastian stanfrom “The Brutalist” and the Jeremy Pope in “The Inspection”.

Pope, by the way, can grow by overcoming the bias of the story based on the life of the film’s director, Elegance Bratton, a young gay black man facing every possible challenge in the US Navy.

Of foreigners, South Korean Park Hae-ilfrom “Decision to Leave”, is a possibility equal to the Ricardo Darin, from “Argentina, 1985”. Our dear brother needs to leave Venice strong to be accredited consistently.

With the mission of playing none other than Steven Spielberg in the child version, the Gabriel LaBelle is a potential candidate for “The Fabelmans” being one of the films of the season. The impression I have, however, is that it will be a work of nominated supporting actors rather than protagonists, similar to “Love sublime love”.

KEEP AN EYE

Mexico is keen to extend its dominance in Hollywood beyond Best Director, and the Lead Actor category is the hotspot. There are two possibilities for the Oscars 2023.

On the one hand, we have the Daniel Giménez Cacho, star of “Bard”. In the film, he plays a sort of alter-ego for director Alejandro González Iñarritu by playing a journalist and documentary filmmaker returning to Mexico and facing an existential crisis in the midst of it.

It is worth remembering that the last two actors commanded by Iñarritu – Michael Keaton in “Birdman” and Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Return” – arrived at the Oscars too strong, which inevitably puts Cacho on the category’s radar. If he succeeds, it will be impossible to avoid the parallel with Yalitzia Aparicio, protagonist of “Pomegranate”.

There is also the Diego Calva, appointed as the protagonist of “Babylon”, the mysterious new project of Damien Chazelle. Just like Iñarritu, the director of “whiplash” and “There La Land” has been giving luck to its protagonists at the Oscars – let JK Simmons and Emma Stone say so.

Awarded in Cannes for “Broker”, the Song Kang-ho may be favored by the unjust snub in “Parasite”. I have no doubt that the Academy will want to correct it here and acknowledge it with a nomination.

Ubiquitous in Hollywood starring in every possible movie, the Timothée Chalamet always deserves attention, especially in the resumption of the partnership with Luca Guadagnino in “Bones & All”.

With four nominations, the Christian Bale is a strong name to appear at the Oscars whether with “Amsterdam” alongside David O. Russell again or with “The Pale Blue Eye”, from Netflix.

Always placed in the background, the Bill Nighy have the chance of a lifetime to reach the award with “Living”while the Michael Ward is in “Empire of Light”, a drama by Sam Mendes strong candidate in the main categories.

Complete the list Colman Domingo in the biopic of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin and Tom Cruise, yes, Tom Cruise for success “Top Gun: Maverick”.

About the star, I’ll talk more about him in a special video about the chances of the biggest box office of 2022 at the Oscars.

THE FAVORITES

The Best Actor race has four Oscar favorites right now. And each one represents traditional characteristics of the acting categories.

Drinking from the fountain where they passed Ben Kingsley, Jamie Foxx, Gary Oldman and Rami Malek, O Austin Butler embodies a historical figure with all his mannerisms and accents in “Elvis”. The iconic and immortal strength of the King of Rock can further boost the young actor’s possibilities.

already the Hugh Jackman it’s the Adam Driver are consecrated actors both in blockbusters and works aimed at the production season. Talented and charismatic, both are chasing their first Oscars and are joined by two celebrated directors.

The eternal Wolverine wants to repeat the feat of Anthony Hopkins in “The Son”, continuation of the trilogy started in “My dad”while Driver resumes the partnership with Noah Baumbach in “White Noise” after the success of “Story of a Marriage”.

They are strong names, no doubt, but at the moment it is the Brendan Fraser who emerges as the candidate to be beaten by “The Whale”. After all, he fulfills two requirements beloved by the Oscars: physical transformation and resuming his career at a high level after a period of low.

Having a director like Darren Aronofsky who demands too much from his protagonists, as happened with Natalie Portman, Mickey Rourke and Jennifer Lawrencecompletes the perfect package for a figurine.