Palmeiras leaves Libertadores with almost R$ 40 million in prize money | palm trees

After winning the second consecutive championship in the continental competition, Abel Ferreira’s team now stopped in the semifinals, thanks to the 1-0 defeat at Arena da Baixada and the 2-2 draw at Allianz Parque last Tuesday.

1 of 2 Rony and Pedro Henrique in Palmeiras vs Athletico — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rony and Pedro Henrique in Palmeiras vs Athletico — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The prizes paid by CONMEBOL for each phase are as follows:

Group stage: US$ 3 million (R$ 15.75 million);

Round of 16: US$ 1.05 million (R$ 5.5 million);

Quarterfinals: US$ 1.5 million (R$ 7.87 million);

Semifinal: US$ 2 million (R$ 10.5 million)

Total amount: US$ 7.55 million (R$ 39.6 million)

Best moments: Palmeiras 2 x 2 Athletico-PR for the Libertadores semifinal

Due to the elimination, Palmeiras will fail to raise at least another US$ 6 million (R$ 31.4 million), an amount paid to the Libertadores vice-champion.

The winner earns US$ 16 million (R$ 83.9 million), and the club’s contract with Crefisa would still have a bonus of R$ 12 million for the third consecutive championship.

Even so, Verdão ended up with revenues above the expected budget for 2022. In the document approved by the Deliberative Council, the club had revenues until the quarterfinals. The calculation usually happens with more cautious sports goals.