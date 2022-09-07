Panini is convicted of selling athlete’s stickers that appears in the 2011 World Cup album







cup album figurines Photo: Alex Ferraz/ A Tribuna Jornal

The São Paulo Court of Justice ordered Panini to pay R$10,000 to a player from Equatorial Guinea who appeared in the sticker album of the 2011 German Women’s World Cup. Salome Ghyslaine claims that the sticker was marketed after the term agreed with the company.

The decision is by Judge Luís Eduardo Scarabelli, from the Special Civil and Criminal Court of São Paulo. When sought by EarthPanini stated that, for now, he will not comment on the case.

The athlete’s images were given to the company in a contract signed with the Equatorial Guinea Football Federation, and provided for the placement of such stickers until the end of 2011. The lawsuit was filed in 2021, after the athlete realized that her sticker in the album sold in Brazil it continued to be sold over the internet, even after the period established in the licensing agreement. Therefore, Salome claimed that her image continued to be exploited by the company.

From the accusation regarding the exploitation of the use of the player’s image, Panini maintained that it had authorization for the sale, and that the items available were “limited to the stranding and leftover stickers from the only edition of the publication, to meet the requests of collectors”.

However, the magistrate pointed out that, “at least until June 29, 2021, the date on which the notarial act was drawn up, it was possible to buy figurines with the author’s image, so that it can be affirmed that the violation of the image right continues to exist.” over the years”. Therefore, Luiz ordered Panini to pay R$10,000 for moral damages.

To EarthSalome’s lawyer, Higor Maffei Bellini stated that the decision is a great milestone for football athletes, whether men or women, because it was recognized that once the licensing period has ended, for the use of the image, and, having the continuity of sales, for whatever reason, the athlete must continue to be remunerated for this, as the company continues to receive profits from sales.

“It is worth mentioning in this decision the fact that the athlete benefited is an athlete from Equatorial Guinea, an African country, who was present at the World Cup in Germany. Just as there are already athletes from Colombia, who have also had their rights recognized to continue to receive for the use of their images on the stickers, demonstrating that women’s football is strengthened around the world”, she declared.

As for compensation for a female athlete, Bellini reinforces that women’s football stars can and should also be paid according to their talent and work. “Even after a decade of holding the cup, since its images continue to be commercialized”.