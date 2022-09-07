Parade reveals lack of institutional notion of absent heads of power

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), would not have responded to the request of the Palácio do Planalto to allow truck drivers access to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, this September 7, but despite tensions caused by the alleged refusal, he was in the stand next to President Jair Bolsonaro to celebrate the Bicentennial of Brazil’s Independence.

The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, faced moments of embarrassment, about two months ago, when on July 9 Bolsonaro canceled an audience in which he would receive him to show his displeasure with the diplomatic gaffe of the Portuguese, who, upon arriving in Brazil, first met with Lula (PT), head of the opposition, and not with the host head of state.

Ibaneis Rocha and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa have in common the exact notion of the institutionality of the positions they occupy, quite unlike authorities such as the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luiz Fux, perhaps more concerned with the next election than with the roles of heads of power.

The governor of the DF behaved like the public manager of the city that hosts the Powers of the Republic and, as such, his obligation was to be present, in addition to the fact that he is another Brazilian interested in showing pride in the 200-year history celebrated on this Day 7 .

The president of Portugal crossed the Atlantic Ocean to respond to the invitation of the Brazilian government, fulfilling the institutional role that falls to him as the maximum representative of the former colonizer, today celebrating the Bicentennial of the independence of his former and most important former colony. On the other hand, the presidents of the Senate and the STF were unable to leave their homes in Lago Sul, in Brasília, to cover the few kilometers that separated them from the Esplanada. The one in the Chamber did not move from Alagoas.

In practice, the trio Lira-Pacheco-Fux did more than absent themselves from the September 7th parade, which would already be incomprehensible. More than that, the three refused to be in the picture of History, in the most important event of the nationality magna date: the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil.

If the idea was to keep their distance from Bolsonaro, they barely disguise the gesture of sympathy for their opponents.