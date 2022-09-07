Paysandu can be without fans in Serie C

It seems to be a repeated novel, but it is not. Paysandu runs the risk of not having the support of the fans in the following games of the quadrangular in the fight for access to Series C of the Brazilian Championship.

The first disciplinary commission of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), will judge next Monday (12), the incidents in the match between Paysandu X Figueirense-SC, played in July at the Curuzu stadium, by Terceirona.

The Papão da Curuzu will be judged by article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), where he talks about that the club fails to take action in the sports square, regarding the behavior of fans.

In the match against the team from Santa Catarina, a member of the opponent’s coaching staff was hit by a bag with liquid coming from the stands where the bicolor fans were. The fact was noted in a summary by referee Roger Goulart (RS).

| Disclosure / STJD

If punished by the STJD, Paysandu runs the risk of being fined up to R$100,000 and the worst: losing control of the field in the final games of Series C.

Before that, the Boogeyman will be in the dock on Thursday (8), in judgment of the 4th disciplinary commission of the STJD, which will judge the incidents in the match against Altos-PI, where the team

Bicolor team is again at risk of being punished in the STJD | Jhon Wesley/Paysandu

bicolor runs the risk of being punished for invasion of the field by fans.