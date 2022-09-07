Pedrinho receives proposal from Lokomotiv Moscow and should leave America

photo: Moor Panda / America Pedrinho should be sold by Red Bull Bragantino Striker Pedrinho received a proposal from Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia, and is about to leave America. The 22-year-old plays a prominent season at Coelho, but does not belong to the club. He is on loan from Red Bull Bragantino until December this year.

in contact with the supersports, businessman Fernando Garcia confirmed the Russian club’s offer, but declined to provide further details. He limited himself to saying that Bragantino, America and Lokomotiv are talking.

supersports He also looked for leaders from Bragantino and America, but there was no return. He also looked for leaders from Bragantino and America, but there was no return. The information about Lokomotiv’s interest in Pedrinho was first reported by journalist Fbio Aleixo, who lives in Moscow.

Pedrinho has eight goals scored in 34 games for americabeing the team’s top scorer in 2022. Besides the balls in the nets, he contributed with three assists and good plays from the dribbles, his main characteristic.

The striker was revealed by Audax-SP and loaned to Oeste-SP before being permanently hired by Athletico-PR in 2019. In Furaco, there were six goals in 27 games until his return to Oeste, in 2020. The following year, he was permanently hired by Bragantino and scored just one goal in 28 matches. At Massa Bruta, Pedrinho had great competition.

Currently, the São Paulo team has seven options for the wings: Artur, Carlos Eduardo, Kaw, Sorriso, Bruninho, Eric Ramires and Helinho.