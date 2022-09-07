Pilhado takes ‘finger in the face’ in the middle of Palmeiras fans: ‘You are mulambo’

Thiago Asmar, known as “Pilhado”, went through a trouble this Tuesday in the pre-game of Palmeiras and Athletico-PR for Libertadores when confronted by fans from Palmeiras at the entrance of Allianz Parque. The journalist, who worked for Globo, was broadcast live on Jovem Pan.

The atmosphere of the conversation was friendly when some men approached and began to say that Asmar would be ‘mulambo’, referring to Flamengo’s fans. Another man claimed that Pilhado would have been “partial” in the 2021 Libertadores final, when Verdão beat Flamengo in the final.

– Paying dick? I do my job. I covered (the end of 2021). Have you ever seen me working? I cover Palmeiras. I reported on Palmeiras. I do my job well. I give a lot of morale to Palmeiras – said Pilhado.

Then other fans tried to calm the situation down. Meanwhile, in the studio, the presenters laughed at the situation.

Pilhado spoke about the situation on Twitter and shared the video:

– They tried to intimidate me, but I will always be a journalist among the fans, without fear of passing my football truth! Just to make it clear: I received a lot of affection from the Palmeiras fans and only a group of four fans tried to intimidate me! -he said.