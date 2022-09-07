“President promised”; Lisca reveals new backstage and São Paulo may have reinforcements in 2023

The coach spoke about the situation of his athlete for the next season

O Sao Paulo went with everything to the market last transfer window and managed to sign important signings for the season’s sequel, such as Marcos Guilherme, Nahuel Bustos, Ferraresi and Giuliano Galoppo. But one of the priorities was the arrival of a goalkeeper.

After some attempts and aired names, the board announced the hiring of Felipe Alves, who signed a loan contract until December 2023, the same period in which his relationship with Fortaleza, owner of his rights, ends.

One of the strongest names and with a proposal rejected by Santos, was goalkeeper John. Tricolor Paulista made an offer close to seven million reais, but Peixe asked for more money and the tricolor board did not make another offer. After the defeat to Goiás, this Monday (5), coach Lisca exposed that the president of the Club promised that he will negotiate the athlete in 2023.

“I have the two best goalkeepers in Brazil [João Paulo e John]. John is among the best. So much so that São Paulo and Botafogo wanted to. The president promised him that next year he will negotiate. John came to my room almost crying asking to leave”, said Lisca.