PSG coach surrenders to the trio formed by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé after winning the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain started their trajectory in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 with a 2-1 victory over Juventuswith two goals by Kylian Mbappé, at the Parc des Princes this Tuesday.

After the game, PSG coach Christophe Galtier praised the trio formed by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, saying that, at PSG, the three “carry”. In addition, the coach made reflections of complicated moments of the match.

– When you are at PSG, you know that Kylian (Mbappé), Neymar and Leo (Messi) will carry you. There is relief. From the moment the third goal was not scored. They are a strong team in the penalty area. We had a very good first half. From the moment we conceded the goal, we suffered. It is always difficult to change the course of history, PSG had never beaten Juventus – Galtier told the newspaper “RMC Sport”.

+ With a goal from Vini Jr, Real Madrid beats Celtic in the Champions League

The coach of the Parisian team also cited the move in which Mbappé chose to finish instead of passing to Neymar, who was free. The Frenchman was heavily criticized in the bid.

– I don’t know if Kylian saw Ney. I don’t have the right angle. Obviously, that goal would be synonymous with relief. But we are starting this competition well – concluded the coach.