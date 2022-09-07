Putin raises tone against West, blames Ukraine for war – 07/09/2022 – World

Russian President Vladimir Putin intensified his attacks on the West and blamed Ukraine for the war at an economic forum in Vladivostok, a port city in the country’s far east, on Wednesday.

The four-day event aims to strengthen ties between Russia and Asia – the Kremlin’s big gamble to evade Western sanctions imposed in retaliation for the conflict and restructure its foreign trade.

In his speech, Putin declared that isolating Moscow “is impossible”, no matter how hard some try. And, in one of the most aggressive lines of the speech, he described the “sanctions fever” attributed to his country by European nations and the United States as a “brazen and aggressive attempt” to interfere with Russian sovereignty.

“Western countries strive to maintain an obsolete world order that is only beneficial to them, forcing everyone to live by the infamous rules they themselves have invented and regularly violate, rules that change all the time depending on circumstances,” he said.

It’s a rhetoric that Putin has been hammering harder and harder in recent months. According to her, Russia is under attack from the West, and only the construction of a new world order that faces the American hegemony forged after the Cold War can reverse this situation.

In this context, cooperation with countries beyond the US and Europe is crucial for Moscow. The most important of these partnerships is with China, and was made official in February, with the signing of an “unlimited” friendship agreement weeks before the invasion of Ukraine. Beijing did not condemn the intervention – dubbed a “special military operation” by the Kremlin -, for example, and endorsed Russian criticism of Western sanctions.

The two countries also recently announced an agreement for China to pay for Russian gas supplies in its local currency, the yuan, or in rubles instead of dollars, which it considers “unreliable”. And they scheduled a meeting between their leaders for the middle of this month – the Asian giant is represented in the forum now by Li Zhanshu, number three in the hierarchy of the communist regime.

But Moscow is also eyeing other territories, as a new diplomatic doctrine signed by Putin earlier this week attests. Latin America, Africa and the Middle East are some of them.

The Russian president even used his speech to blame the start of the Ukrainian War on the invaded country itself. “We haven’t started anything in terms of military action. We are trying to stop the hostilities that started in 2014,” he said, citing Russia’s annexation of Crimea that year.





Russia has decided, after trying to resolve the issue peacefully [da Ucrânia] several times, answer in the same coin […] All our actions aim to help the people who live in the Donbas. This is our duty, and we will fulfill it to the end.

It was one of the ruler’s few references to the war itself, which completed six months in July. Another happened when, asked if Moscow would emerge defeated from the conflict, Putin replied that his country “has not lost anything and will not lose anything”. He added that the clash strengthened Russian sovereignty, and that even differences of opinion on the war are ultimately beneficial. “Anything that is unnecessary, harmful, in short, everything that prevents us from moving forward will be rejected,” he said.

In the remainder of the speech, the Russian addressed some of the biggest sources of disagreements between his country and Europe today.

He denied, for example, using the mainland’s gas supply as a weapon, and said last week’s Nord Stream 1 shutdown could be reversed at any time, “Europeans just have to push a button”. The Russian leader argues that the flow interruption was a consequence of Western sanctions, which led to a shortage of spare parts and compromised the integrity of the pipeline.

Putin also called “absolutely stupid” a proposal now made by the European Commission – the EU’s executive arm – to set a ceiling on the value of Moscow’s gas. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the entity, explained that the objective is to cut Russian revenues, used to finance the war, in addition to moderating the rampant increase in energy prices to European final consumers.

The Russian president has made it clear that he does not intend to export any type of fuel to nations that adopt the measure. About 40% of European gas and 30% of European oil comes from Russia.

The accusations that the Russians are bombing the Zaporijia nuclear plant, taken at the beginning of the conflict, were classified as “absurd” by the leader. “We control the station, our men are there. Are we shooting ourselves or what?”, he asked.

Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of attacking the plant, the biggest in Europe, raising international fears of a new Chernobyl. The UN nuclear energy agency recommended building a safety zone around the plant in a report released after an on-site survey was carried out.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov questioned the UN document, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky endorsed the agency’s recommendations. “If Russia brings the world to the brink of nuclear disaster, the world must have the means to stop it,” Zelensky said in a video address.

Ukraine announced on Wednesday that it is considering shutting down the nuclear plant for safety reasons. The act would put even more energy pressure on the invaded country, which is preparing for a winter of shortages as the war continues.