Putin says possible price cap on Russian energy resources is ‘more nonsense’

Sputnik – During the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday (7), Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the West wants to impose its standards of behavior, but now US dominance is fading in world politics.

According to the Russian president, tectonic changes have taken place in the system of international relations, the countries of Asia-Pacific have become centers of technological growth.

The lack of desire of other countries to comply with Western rules makes the West make reckless decisions, says Vladimir Putin.

In the name of the so-called union of the West, points out the Russian leader, everything is being sacrificed, with the result that companies are deprived of energy resources and end up closing.

The president pointed out that it was the United States that undermined the foundations of the world economic order: “In pursuing its interests, the US never restricts itself in anything and does not hesitate to do everything to achieve its goals.”

According to Putin, confidence in the dollar and the pound sterling has been lost, even the Americans’ allies are reducing their dollar assets, and Russia is also giving up on using these currencies.

Huge global inflation is being fueled by the myopic position of the West. According to data from the Russian president, inflation in the US has already exceeded 8%. In Russia, it is above 14%, but there is a downward trend and next year it should reach the predicted values.

Regarding the food problem, the president stressed that Russia has done everything to ensure that Ukrainian grains have been removed from ports and the interests of countries facing hunger are met. Even so, 345 million people in the world already suffer from a lack of food products, which is 2.5 times more than in 2019.

According to Vladimir Putin, the poorest countries are losing access to basic food products because developed states buy them. Almost all the grain that left Ukraine was sent not to emerging countries, but to the EU: “European countries continue to act as colonizers, once again deceiving developing countries.”

As predicted by the UN World Food Program, only two vessels of 87 carrying grain were delivered to the poorest countries. In this context, Putin promised to speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discuss the possibility of reducing the withdrawal of Ukrainian grain going to the West: if grain is withdrawn and sent only to Western countries, the world is doomed to huge problems and a humanitarian catastrophe, he said.

Putin said that the economic situation in Russia has stabilized, although problems remain, mainly related to imports. Even so, Russia will always defend its national interests, develop an independent policy and appreciate these same values ​​in partners.

According to him, most Asia-Pacific countries do not accept “the destructive policy of sanctions”. More than that, the economy of Asian countries is growing faster than that of Western countries and this trend will continue in the future.

The Russian leader also commented on the special military operation in Ukraine: “I am sure that we have not lost anything and we will not lose. The main gain is the strengthening of our sovereignty, and this is the inevitable result of what happens now.”

In Putin’s words, there is a “certain polarization” both in the world and within Russia regarding the operation. “But I believe that this will only benefit us, because everything that is unnecessary, temporary and that which prevented us from moving forward will be discarded, we will gain momentum, pace of development. Because modern development can only be based on sovereignty”, summarized the president.

Furthermore, Vladimir Putin commented on attempts to put a cap on the prices of Russian energy resources:

“Another absurd nonsense, which will lead to an even higher rally [dos preços] in world markets, including Europe. In the world economy and trade, nothing can be resolved administratively,” he said.

Poland and Ukraine closed the pipeline themselves, it’s their decision, Putin said, commenting on accusations that Russia was resorting to a policy of “gas blackmail”.

“Now Nord Stream is practically closed. Everyone says: Russia uses energy as a weapon. It’s more nonsense. What weapons are we using? We supply as much as our partners need, as many orders are placed, we fulfill them,” he said.

The Russian representative also revealed that the Siberian Force gas pipeline is operating at full capacity, and other routes are also being studied, for example, the supply of energy resources to China through Mongolia.

Speaking about the EU’s response to visa restrictions, the Russian leader stated that Russia will not allow anyone to impose decisions on it, it will act in its own interest and does not intend to limit anyone in terms of visas.

“We are interested in young people coming and studying here, we are interested in companies coming and working here despite all the restrictions.” Athletes, artists – why restrict them? We ourselves will not sever these contacts. And those who do this are not isolating us, they are isolating themselves.”

There is no Russian military equipment at the Zaporijia nuclear plant, the Russian president said, after an IAEA report said that equipment should be withdrawn. The weapons used in the fighting are far enough away from the atomic plant’s perimeter, the president said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok, in the eastern part of Russia, from the 5th to the 8th of September. The Sputnik agency is the main information partner of the event.

