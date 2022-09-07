Read movie review with Roberts and Clooney

Hello Parker makes films like a master baker makes cakes: the point is not for the end result to be nutritious, but tasty. It is from this philosophy of little substance but much indulgence that titles such as Imagine Me & Youthe franchise The Exotic Hotel Marigold (which Parker wrote and gave to John Madden drive) and Mama Mia! There we go again. And it is from this same philosophy that is born Ticket to Paradise, romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

The recipe is even similar to the one that guided the continuation of the musical inspired by the catalog of ABBA: put Hollywood giants – the more universally loved and veterans, the better, after all Parker’s lode targets an older audience – and a supporting cast of stunning young people in a paradise location, fill them with a formulaic romantic comedy plot, give them a few random scenes where they can just have fun and record it all with an ecstatic camera that simulates the audience’s own gaze in front of the old Hollywood glow.

For a perfect demonstration of how Parker’s style works, just look at the moment when David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) play beer pong against the daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) and her future husband, Gede (Maxime Bouttier). We see the marbles falling into the cups, of course, but Parker’s camera focus is on the taunts and looks between the two protagonists. One of the best laughs from 1:48 a.m. Ticket to Paradise is in this scene, induced by a harmless prank by Clooney and Roberts, and twice (two!) the film cuts the game’s action to show a take in slow motion of the star of A beautiful woman laughing, displaying his famous smile.

The plot, not that it matters much, goes something like this: David and Georgia are ex-spouses who can’t stand each other, to the point where “avoid being in the same time zone”. The two are brought together, however, when their daughter falls in love with a boy during a post-graduate college trip to Bali and announces that she is going to marry said whose and take up residence on the island. Always at odds, David and Georgia couldn’t be more aligned on the need to sabotage the wedding.

Parker signs the script alongside the newcomer Daniel Pipski, and the text finds that sweet balance between uncompromising cinema-postcard-postcard and a central relationship believable enough for the viewer to be invested in the outcome… however predictable it may be. The director, meanwhile, employs Ticket to Paradise the conventional, flat-out visual logic that is typical of romantic comedy, lifting the film out of the territory covered by a Lifetime or Hallmark Channel telefilm solely by the production value employed in recording the grandiose locations.

The rest of the show, in the end, is up to Clooney and Roberts. Always hailed for his charm and his smooth and relaxed style of comedy, the actor here shows an unsuspected ability to operate the darkest twists of the plot with authenticity, but without losing the lighthearted tone that dominates the film. Roberts returns to rom-coms as if she never left them, still exceptionally attuned to the mix of slapstick humor and sheer emotional sincerity that is necessary for the genre to work.

Clooney and Roberts are brilliant together, and it’s a good thing, because Ticket to Paradise It’s not shiny at all anymore. The script raises primary emotions, yet effective in touching that ever-tightened string in our hearts when it comes to family relationships. The exploration of these dilemmas, however, is timid, incomplete in the sense that the film seems not to want to overcomplicate itself and end up losing the magic of the moments when Clooney and Roberts are exchanging barbs in perfect rhythm, completing each other’s clumsy sentences, or looking deeply into each other’s eyes and opening deliciously complicit smiles.

They workand Ticket to Paradise know it very well. As Cher and Andy Garciadueting “Fernando” in the middle of Mama Mia! twothe rest of the movie is just an excuse for us to watch them.