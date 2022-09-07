Remento, a storytelling app to preserve family stories, raises $3 million and launches its iOS app

Remento, a company focused on capturing and preserving family stories, has raised $3 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures. The Los Angeles-based company is also releasing its iOS app today, after testing it in beta for a year.

The company’s new iOS app is designed to provide users with conversation prompts to inspire family members to share stories about their lives. After selecting a prompt, you can record a conversation directly in the app. Individual stories from these sessions are displayed in the app’s interactive play experience, where they can be shared with other loved ones with no editing required.

Remento was founded in 2020 by Charlie Greene, who came up with the company’s idea after filming a series of interviews with his mother shortly after she was diagnosed with cancer. Greene told TechCrunch in an interview that his parents recorded a lot of home videos when he was growing up, and that it wasn’t until his father passed away in 2001 that his family realized how precious those videos were as they allowed him to hear his father’s voice. dad. Five years ago, Greene’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and his family realized they were on the verge of losing stories about his life.

“Even with documentary experience, I didn’t know where to start,” Greene said. “We created a solution to record a series of conversations about my mother’s life that we put on this digital timeline that our family could access and add to. I discovered more of who I was by taking the time to ask questions about her life. We quickly realized that this problem we solved was not unique to our family. Families everywhere are facing these realities of elderly relatives and children and grandchildren who don’t know them, which is why we created Remento.”

Greene believes that recorded conversations capture much more than cluttered photo libraries and static family trees. He says Remento is built on a foundation of neuroscience, psychology and storytelling experience. The app is designed to make it easy to capture family stories through guided conversations. Remento aims to make getting started easier by recommending prompts tailored to specific members of a family. Greene says the app is designed to break the idea of ​​persevering family stories into small pieces.

The app is free, which Greene says reflects the company’s belief that everyone should be able to have meaningful experiences that shape their lives.

Greene says the company plans to build a monetization model that will include additional features and functionality. The additional features will make it easier to start conversations and improve the way the app can recommend prompts to storytellers. In the future, the app will use artificial intelligence and natural language processing to automate the organizing process once content is created. Additionally, the company plans to add the ability for users to add photos alongside recorded conversations. For example, if your mom is sharing a story about her high school prom experience, the functionality will allow you to add a photo of her to your prom dress.

While Remento plans to release an Android app in the future, Greene says it’s difficult to determine the timeline for a possible release. The company is currently focused on developing its technology and will expand availability in the future, he says.

As for the new funding, Remento will use it to expand hiring and extend current research and development efforts, including building resources that will remain true to the company’s mission of helping people create lasting family memories.

The company’s seed funding round was led by Upfront Ventures along with a group of angel investors including Brooke Hammerling, Chuck Davis, Dan Nova, Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail and Sarah Harden.

“I’ve been working on this project for two years at this point,” Greene said. “We learned a lot along this journey. With every beta customer we spoke with, it became clear to me that there has never been a better time to bring this product to market. If the connections and conversations that took place through Windows and FaceTime during the pandemic have taught us anything, it’s never belittle anything or anyone. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time for families to be connected, which is why we are excited to build on this technology that we see not as a replacement for the human experience, but truly as an addition to our most cherished relationships.” .