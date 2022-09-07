Renato anticipates Grêmio’s concentration for debut against Vasco | Guild

Renato Portaluppi’s return to Grêmio has already brought some news. In addition to the day-to-day activities of CT Luiz Carvalho, which are different from what was seen until then with Roger, the new coach asked for the anticipation of the concentration, which will start two days before the game against Vasco.

Grêmio’s next commitment will be on Sunday, the 11th, at the Arena, starting at 4 pm. The usual thing would be for the players to start concentrating at the hotel after training on Saturday. However, the coach decided to do this on Friday after morning practice.

On Saturday, also in the morning, the athletes go to the CT and carry out the last work before the match. For the next two days, training sessions will be released to the press only during the warm-up. The day before, it will be with the gates fully closed.

The practice of prolonging the time of concentration before matches occurred a few times in the idol’s previous visit to Porto Alegre, but it was not so common and depended on the context. For example, before Gre-Nais and games considered more important, mainly in knockout, Renato concentrated with two days before the match.

The duel against Vasco not only marks the return of the idol for Grêmio, but it is also the clash between the third and fourth placed in Serie B. It will also be Jorginho’s debut in charge of the Rio de Janeiro team. The expectation is for a full house in a favorable environment, with the fans playing along with the team after Renato’s return.