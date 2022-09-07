Richarlison was the best Brazilian in this 1st round of the Champions League – 07/09/2022

Author of two goals for Tottenham in the 2-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille, this Wednesday (7th), striker Richarlison was the highlight among Brazilians in this 1st round of the 2022/23 Champions League.

In his 6th game for the English club, Richarlison finally disenchanted and scored his first goals with the London team shirt, precisely in his debut in the Champions League.

In this 1st round, in addition to Richarlison, only one more Brazilian scored a goal: Vinícius Júnior, who opened the scoring in Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Celtic-ESC, away from home.

Overall, of the 46 Brazilians who are registered in this edition of the Champions League, only 22 entered the field, 17 of which are holders. In Red Bull Salzburg-AUT’s 1-1 draw with Milan-ITA, the only starter was forward Fernando, from the Austrian team, who provided an assist. During the game, defender Bernardo, from Salzburg, and striker Júnior Messias, from Milan, came on.

In Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk’s surprising 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig, Germany, full-back Lucas Taylor started the Ukrainian team, playing the full 90 minutes. In Real Madrid’s victory, in addition to Vinícius Júnior, defender Éder Militão was a starter, but was substituted at half-time after suffering an injury. At the end of the game, in the 35th minute, Rodrygo came on in place of Vini Jr.

In Benfica’s 2-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa, from Israel, David Neres started in the Portuguese team, but was substituted in the 20th minute of the second half. In Manchester City’s 4-0 victory over Sevilla, goalkeeper Ederson was the English team’s starter. In the Spanish team, left-back Alex Telles started as a starter, but left in the 12th minute of the second half.

Completing Tuesday’s games, in PSG’s victory, Neymar and Marquinhos were starters in the French team, in the 2-1 victory over Juventus, which featured defender Bremer and right-back Danilo. Neymar, with an assist, was the highlight among the Brazilians in the match.

This Wednesday, in Sporting-POR’s 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, in Germany, we had two starters: defender Tuta, for the German team, and left-back Matheus Reis, for the Portuguese team. In Napoli’s 4-1 rout over Liverpool, there were three starters in the English team (goalkeeper Alisson, midfielder Fabinho and striker Roberto Firmino, who was substituted in the 2nd half). In the final stage, midfielder Arthur made his debut for Liverpool.

In Atlético de Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Porto, we had 4 Brazilians, but only in the Portuguese team: striker Pepê, midfielder Galeno and striker Evanílson, in addition to forward Gabriel Veron, who came on in the second half. In Tottenham’s victory, in addition to Richarlison, the English team had the right back Emerson Royal as a starter. For Olympique, midfielder Gerson played for 50 minutes.

