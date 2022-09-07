Riverdale Actor Appears As DCEU’s Flash Wally West In Amazing Fan Posters

Actor KJ Apa, from the Rivardale series, is the DCEU’s Flash Wally West in amazing fan art.

And with the eventual departure of Ezra Miller, a new actor should be chosen to play the Scarlet Speedster in theaters. But who could that substitute be?

For several dcnauts, the new Flash could be played by the star of the series riverdale KJ Apa. But fans don’t want him to be Barry Allen as Miller, they want him to be Flash Wally West. After all, both West and Apa are young (the actor is 25 years old) and have red hair.

There are even arts on the internet that imagine KJ Apa as Wally West. Check out some of these illustrations created by artist clements.ink:

Interestingly, KJ Apa almost joined the DCEU earlier this year. For those who don’t remember, the actor would be the superhero Zen in the movie HBO Max supertwins. However, Warner canceled the project weeks before filming.

Although the film was canceled, the casting of KJ as one of the supertwins showed that DC has an interest in the actor.

But what about you, I would like to see the star of riverdale like the DCEU’s Flash Wally West? Comment below in our comment block.

the film adaptation The Flash is set to be released on June 23, 2023 in US theaters.

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

